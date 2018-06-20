Moulton to Nielsen: ‘It’s time for you to step down’

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Bay State U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton is calling on Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to step down.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, the Democrat and former Marine Corps officer wrote, “In the Marines, you can fail a run, you can fail a test. They’ll give you a second chance. But if you lie about anything, you’re gone. That’s how important integrity is. Those who lack the courage to be honest can’t be trusted to lead us. It’s time for you to step down.”

The tweet was attached to a tweet Nielsen posted Sunday night that read, “We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period.”

Moulton’s tweet came as the Associated Press is reporting that Nielsen is drafting an order that would end the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

