GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police announced Monday that 31-year-old trooper Jacob Mick died following an off-duty motorcycle crash in Grafton Sunday.

Mick was assigned to the Holden Barracks; he graduated from the state police academy in 2023.

“Together, we mourn Trooper Jacob Mick, and extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, their infant daughter, his family, and all who loved him,” State Police Superintendent Colonel Geoffrey Noble said. “He was a proud Trooper and public servant who never hesitated to answer the call. We remember and honor Trooper Mick’s years of service, and all he gave to the Commonwealth as well as to the Department.”

The crash is under investigation by the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

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