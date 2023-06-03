BOSTON (WHDH) - If you’re thinking about adding a rescue dog to your home, now is the time to act.

MSPCA Angell is looking to connect thousands of dogs with forever homes in the greater Boston area and will be holding events throughout the summer in the hopes of meetings their goal of finding homes for 2,500 dogs. They will also be waiving adoption fees for some dogs.

For more information visit the MSPCA Angell website.

