Coffee is a gorgeous 5-year-old Siamese cat who loves to be the center of attention.

She’s shy at the adoption center, but once she warms up to her new person, she’s the life of the party!

Coffee would very much prefer a home without other cats or dogs.

Want to have one animal star and one star only? Make Coffee your next cat!

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)