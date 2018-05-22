MSPCA-Angell Pet of the Week: Dot the dog

(WHDH) — This week’s MSPCA-Angell Pet of the Week is Dot the dog.

Attention runners, hikers and walkers: Dot the dog is looking for an active person or family with whom she can adventure! This adorable 2-year-old pit bull mix is big, floppy and friendly. She’s energetic and “bouncy” and has made it clear she is ready to leave the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center and find her way into an active home.

Dot is already spayed and up to date on all her shots. She’s just looking for a home! She’s wonderful with other dogs and would do so well with someone who wants to go for lots of outdoor adventures.

Wanna know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

