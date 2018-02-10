(WHDH) – Love senior cats? We do, too! Edna is, at 10 years young, one of the sweetest kitties to grace the doorstep at the MSPCA in Boston.

This shy and loving cat would love to be your best friend.

She has tested positive for feline leukemia, which means her immune system is compromised and she cannot live with other cats. But she’d be purrrfectly happy to be your one and only!

She is symptom free and up to date on all her shots. She just needs a loving home and family to call her own.

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)