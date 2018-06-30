(WHDH) – The staff at the MSPCA-Angell in Boston are asking: are you ready for Teddy?

This adorable 5-year-old poodle/Yorkie mix has a gorgeous head of hair, and he loves showing it off!

He’s the perfect dog for the active person or family — who isn’t TOO active — Teddy loves walks and time at the park and socializing with people and dogs, but he doesn’t need the hiking/biking/climbing lifestyle!

Teddy would do so well in most homes and seems to get along well with other dogs.

He is already neutered and in wonderful health. He just needs a loving adoptive home!

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)