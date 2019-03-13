Multi-vehicle crash causes severe traffic issues in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 southbound in Braintree has caused traffic headaches for commuters, officials say.

According to MassDOT Communications Director Jaquelyn Goddard, a crash on Route 3 near exits 18 and 19 involves several vehicles.

Two lanes are closed as a result of the crash and there is a roughly 2 mile backup to Route 24.

Goddard said on Twitter that one vehicle is in the woods as a result of the crash. There is no immediate word on whether there are any injuries.

