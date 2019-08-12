Multi-vehicle crash in Hanover sends car into building

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash sent a car careening into a building Monday night in Hanover.

Officers responding to the scene at the intersection of Route 139 and Route 53 found three cars heavily damaged and one that had been sent crashing into a building.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News for the latest developments.

UPDATE: #HFD Engine-7 and Ambulance-1 working a 3 car MVC with one car into a building at the intersection a Rte. 139 and Rte. 53. Scene is still active, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/3iRvOkef12 — Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) August 13, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)