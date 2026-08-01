SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were rushed to the hospital on Saturday morning after a crash involving six vehicles on Route 6 in Sandwich, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at mile marker 62 found a crash involving six vehicles, including two vans and two SUVs. The first arriving ambulance counted 18 patients, with one needing to be extricated from the vehicle, according to Sandwich police.

Of those evaluated at the scene, four were taken to nearby hospitals.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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