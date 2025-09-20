STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash that left vehicles damaged on both sides of I-93 in Stoneham on Saturday led to lengthy traffic delays in the area.

Ambulances, fire crews, and police could be seen working to clear the damaged vehicles from the roadway around 1 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

