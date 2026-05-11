BOSTON (WHDH) - A double shooting on Kingsdale Street capped off a violent Mother’s Day in Boston.

Police said several people called 911 after hearing gunshots around 6:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds: a woman with serious injuries and a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said they believe there is no threat to the public.

This came one day after three other people were shot in two separate shootings Satuday night.

In Mattapan, a man was shot and killed on Woolson Street just after 11:30 p.m. In Dorchester, two people were rushed to the hosptial after being shot on Geneva Avenue.

Police have not said how serious the victims’ injuries are; they have not made arrests in either shooting.

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