LONGMEADOW, Mass. (AP) — Police say a crash that involved two tractor-trailers and four cars has left one man dead and closed a portion of an interstate highway in western Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The accident happened at about 7 a.m. Saturday on northbound Interstate 91 in Longmeadow.

Massachusetts State Police said a Peterbuilt tractor-trailer slammed into the back of another tractor-trailer that had slowed because of traffic from a line painting project.

The Peterbuilt then hit four cars before crashing through a guardrail. The driver of the truck, a 33-year-old man from Thomaston, Connecticut, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Three other motorists sustained minor injuries.

Police said late Saturday afternoon that the highway remained closed from Enfield, Connecticut to Longmeadow as the cleanup and investigation continued.

#MAtraffic update; In short, avoid I-91 in #Longmeadow. NB still closed w/heavy delays, SB Left lane is closed, slight delay. Will be several hours (probably until at least dark) until NB is open. All NB traffic still detoured at x.49 in #EnfieldCT. https://t.co/TjUjv1qIX3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 20, 2018

#MAtraffic update; I-91 in #Longmeadow continues to be closed. Will update when we can, as the debris is cleared. pic.twitter.com/UhX0GQlJfc — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 20, 2018

Update: Rt 91 remains closed at x49 in Enfield CT #MAtraffic detoured Rt 5NB from Enfield, CT into #Longmeadow. 2 TT units & 4 cars involved in crash. 3 parties w/ minor injury-2 transported, 1 serious injury. @MassDOT assisting. https://t.co/hEsizALVPr — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 20, 2018

Fatal MVA I-91 North exit 2 marker pic.twitter.com/T86IJYZCfF — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) January 20, 2018

Rt 91 NB 1.9mm #Longmeadow is closed for multi-car crash involving TT unit. Longmeadow EMS & Fire are assisting injured parties. @MassDOT — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 20, 2018

