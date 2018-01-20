LONGMEADOW, Mass. (AP) — Police say a crash that involved two tractor-trailers and four cars has left one man dead and closed a portion of an interstate highway in western Massachusetts and Connecticut.
The accident happened at about 7 a.m. Saturday on northbound Interstate 91 in Longmeadow.
Massachusetts State Police said a Peterbuilt tractor-trailer slammed into the back of another tractor-trailer that had slowed because of traffic from a line painting project.
The Peterbuilt then hit four cars before crashing through a guardrail. The driver of the truck, a 33-year-old man from Thomaston, Connecticut, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
Three other motorists sustained minor injuries.
Police said late Saturday afternoon that the highway remained closed from Enfield, Connecticut to Longmeadow as the cleanup and investigation continued.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with 7News for updates.
