BOSTON (WHDH) - The Museum of American Finance, an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, announced it has signed a 10-year lease for exhibit space in Boston. Planning is now underway to develop and create the Museum’s exhibits at Commonwealth Pier, the waterfront destination in Boston’s Seaport.

The Museum will occupy approximately 5,400 sq ft, and exhibits are scheduled to open to the public on July 1, 2026. Entrance to all of the Museum’s exhibits and programs in Boston will be free of charge—reflecting its core mission of making financial education accessible to all.

The Museum’s opening in Boston marks the first time it will have a permanent exhibit headquarters since it left its former home at 48 Wall Street in New York City in 2018, following a flood that badly damaged its facility but left its world-class collections unharmed.

Founded in 1989, the Museum has a 35-year track record of creating engaging, state-of-the-art exhibits in New York and around the country, with traveling exhibits and temporary installations bringing its collections to national audiences since the closing of its Wall Street space. Its rich archive spans the entirety of American finance and houses one of the nation’s most important collections of 18th century US financial documents, including multiple letters and documents from Alexander Hamilton that established the basis for our financial system.

For more information on this project, visit www.moaf.org/Boston.

