BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A member of the 90’s bands New Edition and Bel Biv DeVoe walked across the graduation stage at Belmont High School Thursday to receive an honorary degree.

Michael Bivins left school his sophomore year to begin his professional music career. Before that, he would take the bus from Roxbury to Belmont everyday as he took part in the METCO program.

Tearing up at the sight of his cap and gown, he was presented with his honorary diploma from the class of 1986.

“It’s never too late, don’t ever feel like you can’t go back fix something and do something again,” Bivins said. “As long as you have breathe, you can go back and do the same thing and maybe it’ll have a different outcome.”

Many of Bivins loved ones, including his mother, wife, kids and a high school basketball teammate, proudly cheered him on during the ceremony.

Thelma Burns, a former METCO coordinator, said Bivins never lost sight of his education, even after leaving the high school.

“You know, he had to leave school to do this musical thing but he always had education in the back of his mind,” she said.

Bivins is now married with four girls, but he never forgets his years at Belmont schools and growing up in Roxbury.

