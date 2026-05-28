WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A young, male, black bear was spotted roaming around a Worcester neighborhood on Thursday, prompting a response from police, animal control, and environmental police.

Authorities responded to a 911 call from Winter Hill Rest Home on Chester Street on Thursday morning, reporting a bear walking through the property. People who work at the home looked on in surprise as they watched the bear cross the yard, then climb up a tree.

The bear was then seen at another home, where one resident was out gardening in her backyard. Gail Barrell said she saw the bear walk down her driveway, keeping his distance from her.

“He started moving and I realized he was a bear and I was somewhat terrified,” Barrell said. “He looked at me and just kept going on but, you know, I ran up to the house screaming. My heart was racing.”

Another video taken by a parent captured the bear trying to pull itself over a retaining wall along a sidewalk near Doherty Memorial High School.

Animal control and environmental police responded to the scene, and the bear managed to make his way into the woods near Newton Hill.

Law enforcement said they believe the bear is a young, male, black bear weighing approximately 120 pounds, and this may be the first time the juvenile animal has been on its own.

Environmental police said there have been no issues or injuries reported, but they are keeping an eye on the situation. They said there is no danger to the public at this time.

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