‘My whole house got robbed’: Police release audio of Rob Gronkowski’s 911 call

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The Foxborough Police Department is investigating a burglary at Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski’s home.

The burglary took place while Gronkowski was in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl, Police Chief William Baker said.

Baker confirmed that items were stolen, but did not say which items due to an active investigation. A heavily-redacted police report says Gronkowski’s room was “locked and secured.” Blacked out areas covered things that were stolen from two friends who live with him.

In a 9-1-1 called released Tuesday by police, Gronkowski can be heard saying “my whole house got robbed while I was on the Super Bowl trip.”

The police report also indicated that whoever broke into the million-dollar, five-bedroom home gained access by shattering windows. None of Gronkowski’s personal belongings were stolen.

A police dispatch broadcast said there is a possibility that multiple safes and guns were taken were taken from the home.

“I think it’s kind of a tough combination to have suffered this unfortunate (Super Bowl) loss and then to get home and be a victim of this kind of crime, which really has a kind of profound affect on everybody who’s a victim of this crime, when your personal space is breached like that,” Baker said.

One neighbor said that when he drove by Gronkowski’s house Sunday, he noticed that something did not look right.

“We were driving past his house on Sunday between 12:30 and 1:30, and it turns out that we looked over and we jokingly said, ‘Hi Gronk’s house,’ and then, ‘Hey, his gate is open,’ which is very unusual. His gate is never open,” said Tom Savino. “We thought, ‘Well maybe we should call police,’ and we said, ‘Ah, what the heck, it can’t be. This is the middle of the day. Why would somebody want to rob Gronk’s house?'”

No other burglaries were reported in the neighborhood, according to Baker. It is unclear if Gronkowski has surveillance cameras set up on his property.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to call police. No arrests have been made.

