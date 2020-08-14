Mystery animal caught on camera prowling through Webster yards

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A mystery animal was caught on camera prowling through someone’s back yard in Webster, leaving officials scratching their heads and neighbors on edge.

Jackie Killoy first saw the animal with her own eyes earlier in the week then decided to hook up her home security cameras in the back yard.

She managed to catch it on video several times in just the last two days.

“I actually lived in Colorado, Montana, I’ve seen big cats. I’ve never seen anything like this before,” she said. “It’s the size of like a juvenile big cat.”

Killoy said she hopes someone can identify the animal quickly before anyone gets hurt. But, for now, she is not letting her small dog, Peanut, outside unsupervised.

And she is not the only one.

“I don’t know what it was. It came right through here and we think it’s denning out in here sometimes,” neighbor Dave Chappell said.

He has been keeping a close eye on his dog Ebony after he heard a startling noise behind his house while stargazing.

“It was like a wild cat or something you know,” he said. “It was something! And it was big!”

Whatever it ends up being, these neighbors are keeping watch for it and taking extra steps to stay safe.

“I come out with pepper spray and I take a look around and I make sure I check my cameras,” Killoy said.

