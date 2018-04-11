N.H. father accuses Little League coaches of threatening daughter

DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire father wrote a complaint to town officials, accusing Little League coaches of threatening to injure his daughter.

Dan Klein, a local school board member, sent the three-page complaint to the Oyster River Youth Association and town officials in Durham, Madbury and Lee. All three towns contirbute money to the association’s programs.

Klein’s 10-year-old daughter is the only girl in her Little League division. He said last month, all the coaches met at a bar in Durham to draft players and his daughter was the last to be chosen. Klein claims one of the coaches said, “If she ends up on my team, I’ll have a pitcher bean her right in the earhole and she’ll quit” about his daughter.

Todd Selig, a town administrator in Durham, called the allegations “extraordinarily troubling.” He said he is confident ORYA will do a full investigation.

Klein is a former Little League coach and he claims he was harassed by a league official three years ago.

In a statement, ORYA Director Matthew Glode said, “ORYA believes the safety of participants and volunteers is of the utmost importance.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)