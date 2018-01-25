N.H. woman who lost hair to cancer honors Patriots

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire woman with cancer got a special temporary tattoo to celebrate her love for the Patriots, who then decided to honor her.

Kelli McKenna lost all of her hair after she began treatment for breast cancer. She said she has always wanted a tattoo of the Patriots logo and decided to get a temporary one done on her head.

McKenna tweeted a picture with the caption, “Breast cancer took my hair but never my passion for the Patriots.” The tweet quickly went viral and caught the attention of the Patriots.

The team reached out to McKenna and her daughter, inviting them to the AFC Championship game. The Patriots said McKenna knows what it means to live by their “not done” mantra.

“That’s sort of where I’m at. We’re making huge progress and the news has been good but it’s still a long way to go,” said McKenna.

McKenna is currently sporting a temporary one but she said once her cancer treatments are done, she plans to get the real thing.

