NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A prehistoric project is coming to life on Nantucket, where high school students have created statues of dinosaurs.

It’s part of an annual collaboration between the Nantucket Conservation Foundation and Nantucket High School. The foundation says the eye-catching dino display is a fun way to engage the students and also promote conservation.

The dinosaurs on display at the Serengeti Nantucket Conservation Area are created by woodshop and art students at the high school.

“It has a very African safari feel to it,” said Neil Foley of the Nantucket Conservation Foundation. “I think they did a fantastic job … I know the kids have fun with it.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)