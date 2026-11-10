NASA is searching for its next class of astronauts to send into space.

The space agency is looking for people to travel to the moon, build a base there and lay the groundwork for the first crewed missions to mars.

Applicants would need to pass a long-duration flight physical, have a master’s degree in a STEM field and have strong leadership, teamwork, and communication skills.M

More information and applications can be found on NASA’s website.

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