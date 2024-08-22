NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 42-year-old Nashua man was charged with kidnapping after he allegedly stole a car with two children inside Wednesday, police announced.

Nashua police in a statement said officers first responded to the area of Danforth Drive after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle. Witnesses later told investigators they saw a man enter the car while it was idling in the parking lot of an apartment complex and drive off.

Police said the victim told officers her children were in the back seat of the car.

Nashua police said witnesses stopped the accused car thief and pulled him out of the vehicle. The man, identified as Andrew Colvin, fled the area. The children were not physically injured.

Police said officers soon found Colvin and took him into custody. Already out on bail from a previous prowling incident, Colvin is now facing charges including two counts of kidnapping, theft by unauthorized taking and driving after license revocation or suspension.

Colvin was being held on $1,000 cash bail as of Thursday afternoon ahead of his arraignment in court.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident to contact authorities at (603)-589-1665.

