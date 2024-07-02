NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges in connection with the overdose of an 11-year-old girl last week, officials said.

Tyler Greenhalgh, 31, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled drug, subsequent offense, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child after the child overdosed on fentanyl that he was in possession of, officials said.

Ambulance personal administered Narcan to reverse the effects of the fentanyl and the girl regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital on June 27.

Greenhalgh was arraigned at the 9th Circuit—District Division—Nashua court on Monday.

Anyone with more information about this incident to contact the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at (603)-589-1665.

