Nashua, NH police arrest fugitive accused of sexually assaulting child

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man wanted for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 has been arrested in Nashua, police said.

After receiving word that Michael T. Woodbury, 44, had been spotted in the Nashua area, officers began an investigation to locate him and arrest him on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault on a child under the age of 13, according to Nashua police.

After a search that lasted several hours, Detectives from the Nashua Police Department’s Special Investigations Division and Criminal Investigations Division say they located Woodbury hiding under a pile of clothing in a local residence.

In addition to the two warrant charges, Woodbury was additionally charged with resisting arrest.

He was taken to the Nashua Police Department where he refused bail and was released to the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office.

