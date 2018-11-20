Nashua, NH police ask for help finding 17-year-old girl

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua police are asking for help locating a 17-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Klaryssa Macomber is described as a white girl who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 185 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Titan Way in Nashua wearing a red sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and a purple backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)