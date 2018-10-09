Nashua, NH police nab burglary suspect

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police arrested a burglary suspect last week accused of breaking into a house while the homeowners were away on vacation and stealing jewelry and money.

Officers investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Sept. 7 identified Clayton Turner, 35, of Nashua, as their suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to police. Turner was located around 3:32 p.m. Thursday and arrested on a burglary charge.

He was released on personal recognizance and is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough-South Superior Court on Oct. 18.

