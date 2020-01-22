Nashua, NH police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing runaway girl, officials said.

Tieah Efthimiou, 13, was last seen near Lock Street wearing a beige jacket, red shirt, blue jeans, and a black backpack, according to the Nashua Police Department.

She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nashua police at 603-594-3500.

