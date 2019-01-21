Nashua, NH police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Klaryssa Macomber is described as white, stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of Titan Way wearing a black jacket with fur-lined hood, white hooded crop sweatshirt, black leggings, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashua police at 603-594-3500.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)