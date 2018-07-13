Natick drug trafficking suspect held on $100k bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) – A suspected drug dealer arrested as a result of a massive drug sweep in Framingham, Natick and Boston has been ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Johann Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges at his arraignment Friday in Natick District Court.

Gonzalez was arrested Thursday after officers conducting a motor vehicle stop say they found money, 55 clear plastic bags containing suspected heroin, and about 39 clear plastic bags containing suspected cocaine in his car, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

His arrest was the result of a more than nine-month investigation into a large-scale drug distribution operation that involved the training and management of several drug-runners believed to be operating out of a Hewins Street location in Boston and delivering drugs to customers in Natick and Framingham, Ryan said.

