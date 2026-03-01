REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A National Grud contractor was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon after suffering an apparent shock on Railroad Avenue, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a person who had been shocked in the area of 30 Railroad Ave. around 1:30 p.m. found a 25-year-old man near the railroad tracks, according to Revere police.

Access to the victim was initially obstructed by a secured chain-link fence topped with barbed wire and concertina wire, polic said. Firefighters cut through the fence to allow emergency personnel to reach the victim and administer aid.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man was working on elevated power lines when he made contact with a live wire and ended up suspended by his safety harness.

After the incident, a bystander who is a nurse ran to the fence and jumped over it by using an accumulated snow pile next to the fence and remained with the victim, helping to keep him calm until the arrival of police, fire and EMS personnel.

The man was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

