National Grid union workers protest outside State House

BOSTON (WHDH) - National Grid union workers protested outside the State House Wednesday.

They have been locked out since late June amid ongoing contract negotiations and have not been allowed on the work site.

The workers got some support Wednesday from Mayor Marty Walsh and Joey McIntyre of the New Kids on the Block.

National Grid released a statement saying they are meeting again with negotiators and trying to find a solution as quickly as possible.

