National Guard arrives at Nantucket hospital to assist with COVID-19 burden

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts National Guard arrived on Nantucket Wednesday to assist with the burden COVD-19 has placed on the hospital there.

Four National Guard Members were sent to the island to assist with hospital security, traffic control and other logistical needs, according to a release issued by Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

There are at least five confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the island.

Local officials said they are concerned that number will spike within the next two weeks.

“We are sensitive to the fact that the presence of these National Guard service members could be intimidating for some residents of Nantucket. We want to assure the community that their role is simply to assist in the hospital’s ability to respond effectively to the coronavirus threat, and they will not be involved in any federal immigration enforcement activities,” hospital officials said.

