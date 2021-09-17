BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the National Guard will begin transporting students to school in five additional Massachusetts communities amid a nationwide bus driver shortage.

The Guard will now assistance with school transportation in Brockton, Framingham, Holyoke, Quincy, and Woburn, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

Earlier this week, Baker activated the Guard to help transport students to school in Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn.

Boston is not among the communities that will be taking help from the Guard.

A total of 250 Guard members have been made available for transportation assistance.

More than 190 members of the Guard have already completed the driver’s certification process to operate transport vans known as 7D vehicles.

In accordance with school transportation worker requirements, the orientation process included vehicle training, background screening, as well as a thorough review of all health and safety measures.

