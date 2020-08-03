National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in western Mass.

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that a tornado was to blame for the widespread damage in both from Sandisfield to Blandford on Sunday.
An EF-0 tornado touched down about 6:58 p.m. in Sandisfield bringing with it winds of up to 80 miles per hour with a maximum wind path of 100 yards, according to the National Weather Service.
It ended around 7:20 p.m. in Blandford.
An EF-0 tornado is classified as any tornado reaching 65 to 85 miles per hour.
No one was injured in the storm.
