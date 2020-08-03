National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in western Mass.

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that a tornado was to blame for the widespread damage in both from Sandisfield to Blandford on Sunday.

An EF-0 tornado touched down about 6:58 p.m. in Sandisfield bringing with it winds of up to 80 miles per hour with a maximum wind path of 100 yards, according to the National Weather Service.

It ended around 7:20 p.m. in Blandford.

An EF-0 tornado is classified as any tornado reaching 65 to 85 miles per hour.

No one was injured in the storm.

NEW: EF-0 tornado confirmed from Sandisfield to Blandford, MA on August 2. Max winds: 80 mph. Details:https://t.co/5OodAbpwsq — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 4, 2020

