BOSTON (WHDH) - Native American advocates plan on rallying outside the State House Thursday in a call for lawmakers to change the Massachusetts seal.

They are urging the passage of three bills — S 1877/H 2776, which provides for the creation of a special commission relative to the seal and motto of the Commonwealth; S 247/H 443, which bans the use of Native American mascots by public schools in the Commonwealth; and S 1811/H 2948, which protects Native American heritage.

The state seal currently features a colonist’s arm holding a sword above an image of a Native American.

The rally is set to take place at 11 a.m.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)