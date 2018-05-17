Nature walk at Wachusett Reservoir canceled after tick infestation

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A nature walk at the Wachusett Reservoir in West Boylston was canceled after the man leading the walk found dozens of ticks on his body.

The man was scouting the 1-mile path for the walk when he said he found 26 ticks all over his body. The walk was going to be hosted by the Tower Hill Botanical Gardens and they said they plan to reschedule the walk for later this year.

People heading to the reservoir Thursday evening said they are taking precautions to stay safe. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises people to wear long sleeves and pants to protect against ticks in wooded areas. Pet-owners are also advised to keep a close eye on their pets.

