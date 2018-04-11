Navy called to Orleans after fishing trawler finds ‘military projectile’

This military projectile was uncovered in Orleans Wednesday. Courtesy.

ORLEANS, MA — State troopers and the Navy responded to Orleans Wednesday after a fishing trawler uncovered a 5-foot long military shell, fire officials said.

Authorities responded to 117 Rock Harbor Road after the fishing trawler brought the unexploded shell to the pier, Department of Fire Services spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth said. The Navy later rendered it safe with a controlled detonation on the beach.

This is a developing news story, 7News will post more information as it becomes available.

