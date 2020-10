BOSTON (WHDH) - Guests visiting the New England Aquarium this Halloween weekend can check out a spooky display of jack-o-lanterns designed by aquarium staff.

The assortment of carved pumpkins will be out for viewing on Halloween Saturday and all weekend long among the exhibits.

