BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials at Logan International Airport expect nearly 1 million passengers to pass through the airport this week as Thanksgiving travel ramps up.

Officials say they anticipate between 800,000 to 900,000 passengers at the Boston airport, making it one of the busiest holiday travel seasons in almost two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials are reminding those traveling through Logan Airport for the holiday that COVID-19 testing sites are available.

Masks are also required in terminals, on the flight, and on any public transit.

Experts encourage passengers to plan to arrive early in an effort to avoid any added travel stress.

Jeffrey Otieno, who flew out of Logan, heeded that advice.

“We figured get here early, get everything out of the way and then just wait,” he said.

Those traveling are recommended to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

