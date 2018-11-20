Nearly 100 Mass. firefighters honored for their service

WORCESTER (WHDH) - State officials honored nearly 100 firefighters from across Massachusetts on Tuesday.

They met in Worcester for the 29th annual Firefighter of the Year awards.

Firefighters from across the Bay State were honored for their service.

Safety officials handed out dozens of awards.

Gov. Charlie Baker thanked firefighters for their heroic acts of bravery during the Merrimack Valley gas disaster.

During the ceremony, 91 firefighters were recognized for helping their community.

