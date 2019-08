(WHDH) — Wildlife officials in Florida recently caught a nearly 18-foot-long Burmese python.

Python Action team member Kevin Reich removed the 17-foot, 9-inch python from the wild.

This marked the second-largest snake ever removed by Florida Fish and Wildlife.

The team has been working to control the number of invasive snakes in the state.

