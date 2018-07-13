Nearly half of New Hampshire in moderate drought

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — About half of New Hampshire is in a drought, and state regulators are recommending that outdoor water use be limited until conditions improve.

The United States drought monitor said Thursday that 45 percent of the state is a moderate drought, and the rest of the state is abnormally dry.

The state Department of Environmental Services recommends that community water systems restrict outdoor water use, including no landscape and limiting any watering to nighttime – between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m.

State water conservation chief Stacey Herbold tells New Hampshire Public Radio summers can always be tough on groundwater and drinking water supplies, but the recent heat and lack of rain isn’t helping. The state is 1 to 3 inches below normal precipitation over the past three months.

