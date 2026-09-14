NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A deadly house fire in Needham that broke out in December 2025 was ruled accidental, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (DFS) announced Monday.

“Based on an exanimation of the scene, the Needham Fire Department, Needham Police Department, State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Norfolk DA’s office believe the fire began in the rightmost of three bays inside the attached garage at 28 Woodworth Street,” the DFS said.

Through witness interviews, officials learned that power tools, gnitable liquids, and lithium-ion batteries were stored in the area. They said they also found an electrical outlet with a power strip nearby. The DFS said investigators found no evidence of an intentionally set fire.

For these reasons, investigators classified the cause of the fire as undetermined with multiple possible ignition sources, all of which were accidental.

Kayla Corrigan, a 21-year-old Syracuse University student, was killed in the fire. Two others who were inside the home at the side were able to make it out safely.

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