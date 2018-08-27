NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they say tried to coerce a teenage girl into his SUV on Saturday.

The 16-year-old told Needham police that she was walking near the intersection of Hunnewell Street and Hillside Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when the man pulled up alongside her three times, yelling at her from the vehicle to get into his car.

The man was driving a white Land Rover Discovery, police said.

He is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, with brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on one of his upper arms.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

Jackie Sandler, a neighbor who knows the teenage victim, says she is shaken but OK.

“I think she needs to talk some more about it,” Elliston said. “I’m sure it’s going to take a little time. I think she’s going to be OK.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Needham Police Department at 781-444-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)