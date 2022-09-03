BOSTON (WHDH) - A quick-thinking neighbor saved a mother and two children from a fire in Roslindale Friday night.

The family was trapped on the second floor of the two-family home on Delford Street before neighbor Clifford Saint-Jean used a mattress to assist them in escaping out of a window.

Saint-Jean helped the children jump down from the window, including catching a five-year-old.

Five adults and four children escaped the house.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

The fire caused around a million dollars in damage and was so intense that it melted siding on a house next door.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.

