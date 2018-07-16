Neighbors shocked at shooting death of ‘vibrant’ Weymouth woman

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors of an elderly Weymouth woman who was shot and killed by a suspect fleeing from police Sunday morning are remembering her as “vibrant” as they struggle to come to grips with her tragic death.

“Multiple shots, it was like, ‘Oh my God,’ and then it was just dead silence,” said Sue Nichols, who has lived next door to 77-year-old Vera Adams for 30 years. “I’ve been here 30 years and I’ve known her for 30 years. This is not the way I thought she’d be going, that’s for sure. She was very vibrant.”

Nichols said Adams was shot and killed in the sunroom that she’d see her sitting in every morning. She also said she’s left shaken by the fact that she could’ve been hit.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen in the windows of Adams’ house. A memorial has since been set up on her front lawn as neighbors pay their respects.

“She was fun, energetic. I hope I’m like her when I’m that age,” Nichols said. “Very nice. She would do anything. Just a hot ticket.”

Adams was described as a very private woman who lost her husband Donald 25 years ago. Adams had many friends and served as godmother to her best friend, Beatriz Sheridan’s child.

“We love her very much and are thankful to have had such a loving and dear friend in our lives for as long as we did,” Sheridan said in a statement Monday.

Emmanuel “Manny” Lopes, 20, the man accused of killing Adams and Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna, is expected to be arraigned on two counts of murder Tuesday.

