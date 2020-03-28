New Balance workers developing face masks for those on the front lines

BOSTON (WHDH) - New Balance is doing its part during the coronavirus pandemic.

The sneaker company is working to produce prototypes for face masks at its manufacturing facility in Lawrence, a company spokeswoman said.

“The global COVID-19 health crisis has called on individuals and organizations to bring their expertise and resources to solve new and extraordinary challenges. New Balance has engaged a portion of its skilled and innovative U.S. manufacturing workforce to develop face masks to address the significant demand for these supplies,” the spokeswoman said.

Other New Balance facilities in New England will also be used to scale produce the masks once they are ready.

