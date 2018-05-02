New Bedford child rapist sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - A New Bedford man who raped his former girlfriend’s teenage relative was sentenced to 15 to 20 years behind bars Tuesday, officials said.

Brian Hayde, 48, was convicted on an aggravated rape of a child charge after a three-day trial in Fall River Superior Court, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced Wednesday. Judge Thomas McGuire sentenced him to 15 to 20 years in state prison.

On Nov. 9, 2013, Hayde entered the victim’s bedroom while the woman he was dating was at work and sexually assaulted her.

“This defendant was an opportunist who preyed on a young girl who was 27 years younger. It was very difficult for the victim to testify in this case and I commend her for getting through this ordeal,” Quinn said in a statement. “The conduct engaged in by the defendant is despicable and the sentence imposed by the court is justified.”

