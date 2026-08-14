NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge extended a restraining order against a New Bedford police officer accused of tracking her ex-girlfriend through license-plate-reading Flock cameras.

Officer Emily Pacheco’s former girlfriend told the court Pacheco sent her messages with details she could only have known by tracking her license plate.

Pacheco has been suspended pending an internal affairs investigation.

Flock, the company that makes the license plate readers, says it is making changes to its system.

Flock is now requiring all customers to use an audit tool that flags abnormal search behavior and requires users to put in a case number to justify each search.

This comes as police departments, including New Bedford and other communities in Massachusetts, are switching off their cameras due to privacy concerns.

The CEO of the company said officers who have abused the Flock system should face consequences.

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